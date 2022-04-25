Closing Bell: Investors lose Rs 6 lakh crore in wealth in 2 sessions as market extends losses

Indian equity benchmarks extended losses to a second straight session on Monday amid a across-the-board selling, though gains in heavyweights such as ICICI Bank and the HDFC twins limited the downside. Weakness across global markets dented the sentiment on Dalal Street, as investors worried about the repercussions of worsening inflation on COVID-era interest rates, at a time when the Fed has already switched to a hawkish tone.

Both headline indices recovered some of their intraday losses in a session market with high volatility.

The 30-scrip Sensex index fell 840.3 points or 1.5 percent to hit 56,356.9 at the weakest level of the day. The broader Nifty50 benchmark slid to as low as 16,888.7, down 283.3 points or 1.6 percent from its previous close.

Investors lost Rs 6.1 lakh crore in wealth in two back-to-back sessions as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies came down to Rs 265.7 lakh crore, according to provisional exchange data.

As many as 42 stocks in the Nifty50 basket finished the day below the flatline, with Coal India, Bharat Petroleum, Tata Steel, SBI Life, Hindalco, NTPC and Apollo Hospitals being the worst hit.

Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Nestle were among the top blue chip gainers.

Reliance Industries, Infosys, TCS and ITC were the biggest drags for both main indices, accounting for more than 350 points in the fall in Sensex.

Global markets

European markets began the day deep in the red amid concerns about global growth. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down two percent at the last count. The euro failed to gain a boost from pro-EU Emmanuel Macron's re-election as France's president,

S&P 500 futures were down 0.9 percent, suggesting a lower start ahead on Wall Street.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.