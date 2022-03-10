Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty50 extend gains to 3rd day as investors cheer BJP lead in UP

Indian equity benchmarks extended gains to a third straight day on Thursday tracking strength across global markets, boosted by a 15 percent retreat in oil prices from the previous day's highs. Investors also cheered preliminary state poll results, suggesting the ruling BJP was on track for a historic win in Uttar Pradesh.

Globally, Russia-Ukraine news updates remained on investors' radar though planned diplomatic talks between both the countries buoyed risk-on sentiment .

Both headline indices finished the day up 1.5 percent. The Sensex added 817.1 points to end at 55,464.4 and the Nifty50 settled at 16,594.9, up 249.6 points from its previous close -- giving up half of intraday gains after touching levels last seen at least a week ago.

Among blue-chip stocks, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel, Grasim, SBI, JSW Steel, Indian Oil and IndusInd -- closing with gains of between 3.3 percent and 5.2 percent -- were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Coal India, Tech Mahindra and Dr Reddy's -- declining between 1.2 percent and 3.8 percent -- were the worst hit among the seven laggards in the Nifty50 pack.

Barring the Nifty IT, which slipped 0.1 percent, all of NSE's sectoral indices closed above the flatline.

The Nifty Bank was up two percent for the day, with SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd rising 1.2-3.5 percent. During the session, the banking index surged as much as 4.6 percent.

Broader markets stayed in the green throughout the day though gave up about half of their intraday gains. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rose 0.9 percent and 1.4 percent for the day.

In the midcap and small-cap segments, Essel Propack, TTK Prestige, IOC Chem and TCNS Clothing - up 12-14 percent - were the top gainers. Teamlease, Lemontree, Greaves Cotton and Jindal Saw - down 2-5 percent - were the top losers.

Punjab, Uttarakhand, Counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh Manipur and Goa is underway. Preliminary data showed Yogi Aadityanath is set for a second term with the BJP crossing the 262-mark in Uttar Pradesh . Many analysts say the outcome of the polls in five states, UP, in particular, will set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Yogi Aadityanath is set for a second term with the BJP crossing the 262-mark in Uttar Pradesh

The India VIX - known in market parlance as the fear index - tumbled as much as 16.4 percent to almost 23. Late last month, Russia's move to invade Ukraine had sent the volatility barometre surging to as high as almost 34.

Many analysts say a clear win by the BJP in UP is viewed positively for the market. "Markets hate uncertainty and the outcome of these state elections will provide policy continuity and stability," Devarsh Vakil, Deputy Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities , told CNBCTV18.com.

"As predicted by the exit polls, the market was expecting the BJP to garner a majority in Uttar Pradesh... Based on this mandate, the central government will be buoyed to carry out their agenda confidently and look for opportunities to pursue economic reforms," he said.

Saurabh Mukherjea of Marcellus Investment told CNBC-TV18 the market is likely to see solid fund flows going forward and a recovery in the economy appears to be gaining momentum. He believes high-quality banking stocks present an excellent opportunity to investors now.

Global markets

European shares began the day weaker despite strong gains across Asia and the US. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 1.1 percent in the early hours.

The UK's FTSE benchmark was down 0.7 percent. France's CAC and Germany's DAX gauges were down 1.2 percent each.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.6 percent.