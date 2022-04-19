Closing Bell: Investors lose Rs 5 lakh crore in 40 mins as market nosedives

Indian equity benchmarks tanked in the last hour of trade on Tuesday amid weakness across global markets, amid a broad-based sell-off. Globally, geopolitical tensions on account of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and rising COVID cases in China remained on investors' radar.

The Sensex ended 703.6 points or 1.2 percent lower at 56,463.2 and the Nifty50 settled at 16,958.7, down 215 points or 1.3 percent from its previous close.

Investors lost almost Rs 5 lakh crore in wealth as the market capitalsation of BSE-listed companies came down to Rs 264.5 lakh crore.

A sell-off across most sectors pulled the headline indices lower, with financial, IT, FMCG and auto stocks being the biggest drags.