0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

Closing Bell: Investors lose Rs 5 lakh crore in 40 mins as market nosedives

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Mini

A sell-off across most sectors pulled the headline indices lower, with financial, IT, FMCG and auto stocks being the biggest drags.

Closing Bell: Investors lose Rs 5 lakh crore in 40 mins as market nosedives
Indian equity benchmarks tanked in the last hour of trade on Tuesday amid weakness across global markets, amid a broad-based sell-off. Globally, geopolitical tensions on account of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and rising COVID cases in China remained on investors' radar.
The Sensex ended 703.6 points or 1.2 percent lower at 56,463.2 and the Nifty50 settled at 16,958.7, down 215 points or 1.3 percent from its previous close.
Investors lost almost Rs 5 lakh crore in wealth as the market capitalsation of BSE-listed companies came down to Rs 264.5 lakh crore.
A sell-off across most sectors pulled the headline indices lower, with financial, IT, FMCG and auto stocks being the biggest drags.
(This story will be updated shortly)
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends 704 pts lower, Nifty50 sinks below 17,000; HDFC twins, Infosys tank

Next Article

HDFC Bank wants a branch within 2 km of every customer

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More