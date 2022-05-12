Nifty hits a new closing low for the year as sell-off continues

The Nifty50 slumped to the lowest closing level of 2022 on Thursday, as the market extended its losing streak for the fifth day in a row. Weakness across sectors pulled the headline indices lower, with financial, oil & gas, metal and auto stock being the biggest drags.

Globally, a monthly US inflation reading did little to allay concerns about world economic growth and high interest rates, and continued to hurt the market sentiment.

The Nifty50 nosedived as much as 431.4 points or 2.7 percent to 15,735.8 during the session, and recovered 72 points from there by the closing bell.

The 30-scrip Sensex index fell 1,386.1 points or 2.6 percent to hit 52,702.3 at the weakest level of the day. The index has taken its losses to 2,771.9 points or five percent in five back-to-back sessions.

Investors lost Rs 5.4 lakh crore in wealth as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies dropped to Rs 240.9 lakh crore from the previous day, according to provisional exchange data.

Global markets

European markets hit a one-and-a-half-year low amid a surge in the US dollar, amid fears that worsening inflation will lead to more aggressive hikes in interest rates and bring the global economy to a standstill.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 2.2 percent in early hours. S&P 500 futures were down half a percent.