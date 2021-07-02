Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty trim losses to end higher; financials, RIL lead

Indian indices trimmed losses to end higher on Friday boosted by a recovery in financials and IT stocks from their day's low. Meanwhile, gains heavyweight RIL, Infosys, ICICI Bank also lifted the sentiment.

The Sensex ended 166 points higher at 52,484 while the Nifty rose 42 points to settle at 15,722. Broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices up 0.5-1 percent each.

While declining COVID-19 cases, easing of curbs and a surge in vaccinations have helped the indexes hit record highs recently, they've struggled this week amid a lack of fresh domestic triggers and posted a weekly loss of around 1 percent.

On the Nifty50 index, Divi's Labs, ICICI Bank, RIL, Tata Consumer and Coal India were the top gainers while Tata Steel, PowerGrid, Britannia, JSW Steel, and Grasim led the losses.

Among sectors, the Nifty Pharma and Nifty Realty rose the most, over half a percent each while Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin services indices also recovered from their day's low to settle 0.4 percent higher. Nifty IT also rebounded to end flat for the day. However, Nifty Metal fell 1.4 percent for the day, capping some gains.

Route Mobile were frozen at 20 percent upper circuit of Rs 2,125.80 after the company signed definitive agreements to acquire business email technologies from Sarv Webs Private Limited (Sarv) on a slump sale basis.