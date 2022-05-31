Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty snap 3-day winning streak led by fall in banking, financial stocks

Indian equity benchmark indices snapped a three-day gaining streak to end lower in Tuesday's trade amid tepid global mood. All eyes are now on India's official GDP data for the January-March period due later today.

At close, the 30-scrip S&P BSE Sensex was down 359.33 points or 0.64 percent at 55,566.41, while the broader Nifty shut shop at 16,584.50, down 76.90 points or 0.46 percent. About 1,720 shares have advanced, 1,548 shares declined, and 121 shares are unchanged.

Major selling was seen in power and financial sectors while buying was seen in realty, metals and auto stocks.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended with gains of half a percent each.

ONGC, M&M, NTPC, Coal India, PowerGrid, SBI Life, Apollo Hospitals, JSW Steel, and Britannia Industries were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index.

Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, HDFC, SBI, Reliance Industries, Shree Cement, and HDFC Life, down up to 3.5 percent, were the major laggard on the indices.

Amid sectoral indices, Nifty Realty index gained 2.2 percent while the Nifty PSU Bank index fell 1.1 percent.

The rupee depreciated 12 paise to close at 77.66 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking a negative trend in domestic equities and surging crude oil prices. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 77.65 against the greenback and finally settled at 77.66, down 12 paise over its previous close.

Foreign portfolio investors turned net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 502.08 crore on Monday, as per stock exchange data.

"Domestic market failed to hold on to recovery mode as it was awaiting the release of GDP data. A hike in oil prices due to the EU's ban on Russian oil imports would act as a headwind in taming global inflation. Changes in policy by central banks would be a major factor to be monitored in the coming days," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.