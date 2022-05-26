Indian equity benchmark indices broke a three-day losing streak on Thursday even as Sensex and Nifty turned volatile in late noon deals as the monthly expiry related pressure led to wild swings in select stocks.

The 30-scrip Sensex closed at 54,252.53, higher by 503.27 points or 0.94 percent up, while the broader Nifty settled at 16,170.15, 144.35 point higher or 0.9 percent up.

Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Apollo Hospitals, SBI and HDFC Bank were among the top Nifty gainers. Among sectoral indices, metal, IT, power, realty, bank and oil & gas were trading up 1-3 percent.

ITC, UPL, Divis Labs, Sun Pharma and Reliance Industries were the major laggards.

The BSE midcap index rose 1.4 percent and smallcap index added 0.78 percent.

"For the Indian economy, elevated crude prices will continue to be a major headwind and sustained FPI selling, which can be expected to continue, will be a major hurdle for the market to rally," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said. International oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 0.35 per cent to USD 114.47 per barrel.

Among stocks, Deepak Fertilisers extended its rally, gaining over 4 percent. The company on Wednesday reported a 144.30 percent jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 282.91 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.

Shares of Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) slumped almost 4 percent in trading on Thursday, a day after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) exempted the government from making an open offer to the shareholders of the company.

Even as InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) saw its net loss widening, improvement in revenue cheered the Street. Infact, market participants believe that strong demand could help the aviation company to raise their fares and trigger a turnaround in operations.

In the primary market, Aether Industries IPO sailed through with 1.1 times subscription as of 1:20 PM on the final day of the offer period. The retail quota was subscribed 82 percent.