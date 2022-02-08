Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty snap 3-day losing streak, end higher in volatile trading

Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher in a volatile trading session on Tuesday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy outcome on February 10. Indices snapped a three-day losing streak as the Sensex finished the day with a gain of 187.4 points or 0.3 percent at 57,808.6.

Nifty settled at 17,239.2, up 25.6 points, or 0.2 percent from its previous close. About 1,062 shares have advanced, 2,180 shares declined, and 83 shares were unchanged.

While auto, metal, pharma, PSU bank gained, all other sectoral indices ended in the red. The BSE smallcap and Midcap indices shed 0.45-1.4 percent.

Top Nifty gainers included Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Divis Labs, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finserv, while ONGC, Power Grid Corporation, SBI Life Insurance and Tata Consumer Products were among the major losers.

Adani Wilmar stock climbed to as high as Rs 265.2 on BSE during the session on its listing day, a premium of 15.3 percent over the issue price. On NSE, the stock gained as high as Rs 269, a premium of 17 percent after making a strong debut on Dalal Street on Tuesday.

Vedant Fashions IPO sailed through on the final day of the offer period. The IPO was subscribed over 2 times on the final day so far.

A total of 176 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trades on Tuesday, while 28 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the BSE.