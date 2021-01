Market

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty slip from record highs to end lower; banks, metal stocks drag

Updated : January 21, 2021 03:35 PM IST

The Sensex ended 167 points lower at 49,624 while the Nifty fell 54 points to settle at 14,590.

Sensex rose as much as 392 points to its all-time high of 50,184 while the Nifty rose 109 points to its fresh high of 14,753.