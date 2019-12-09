Market

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty settle with minor gains, HDFC, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank support indices

Updated : December 09, 2019 04:12 PM IST

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex added over 42 points, or 0.10 percent, to settle at 40,487 at close.

The broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 also gained 16 points, or 0.13 percent, to settle at 11,937.50.