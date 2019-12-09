#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty settle with minor gains, HDFC, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank support indices

Updated : December 09, 2019 04:12 PM IST

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex added over 42 points, or 0.10 percent, to settle at 40,487 at close.
The broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 also gained 16 points, or 0.13 percent, to settle at 11,937.50.
The Nifty Auto surged 0.80 percent, while Nifty Financial Services and Metal rose by up to half a percent.
cnbc two logos
