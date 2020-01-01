Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty settle New Year's first trade with modest gains

Indian shares settled the first day of New Year 2020 with modest gains with the Nifty closing below the 12,200 mark. The 30-share benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended 52 points higher at 41,306, while the broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 settled 14 points up at 12,182.

Broader market indices outperformed frontline peers with the Nifty MidCap 100 index up 0.18 percent. The Nifty SmallCap 100 index also rose 0.67 percent. Among sectoral gauges, the banking gauge Nifty Bank slipped 0.09 percent, while Nifty Auto, Media, Metal, Private Bank and Realty also declined, falling by up to 0.61 percent. Nifty IT rose well over half a percent, while FMCG, Financial Services, Pharma and PSU Bank also rose modestly.

Among shares, Adani Ports ended as the top gainer, rising 2.5 percent, while PowerGrid, NTPC, Wipro and Bharti Infratel were other major gainers, rising by up to 1.6 percent.

Titan, IndusInd Bank, Eicher Motors, Hindalco and ONGC slipped by up to 1.45 percent.

Adani Green Energy shares hit an all-time high on Wednesday, locked in 5 percent upper circuit price of Rs 174.80 per share in the morning trade, after the company said it has commissioned a 75-megawatt (MW) wind power project in Gujarat.

Largest passenger car maker Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday reported a 3.9 percent YoY rise in total sales in the month of December 2019. The company sold total 133,296 vehicles in December 2019 as compared to 128,338 vehicles sold in December 2018.

Shares of Aster DM Healthcare rallied over 5 percent to touch a 52-week high of Rs 170.70 on Wednesday after the company entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire a 100 percent stake in Abu Dhabi-based Wahat Al Aman Home Healthcare LLC.