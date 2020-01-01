Market
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty settle New Year's first trade with modest gains
Updated : January 01, 2020 04:13 PM IST
Indian shares settled the first day of New Year 2020 with modest gains. The Sensex ended 52 points higher at 41,306, while the Nifty settled 14 points up at 12,182.
Among shares, Adani Ports ended as the top gainer, rising 2.5 percent.
Titan, IndusInd Bank, Eicher Motors, Hindalco and ONGC slipped by up to 1.45 percent.
