Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty settle lower; post over 2% weekly gains; SBI dips ahead of Q3 results

Indian shares settled lower for the second straight day on Friday amid volatility. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex fell 143 points to settle at 58,645, while the broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 dropped 44 points to close at 17,516.

#MarketAtClose | Market closes lower amid volatility, slips for 2nd straight day Sensex falls 143 points to 58,645 & Nifty 44 points to 17,516Nifty Bank slips 221 points to 38,789 & Midcap Index 232 points to 30,442 pic.twitter.com/KL1wrQuXL4— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) February 4, 2022

On a weekly basis, both frontline indices gained after failing for two consecutive weeks. This week, both Sensex and Nifty, gained more than 2 percent each. Barring Nifty PSU, all sectoral indices gained this week.

Banking gauge, Nifty Bank slipped 221 points to settle at 38,789, while the Nifty MidCap index lost 232 points to close at 30,442. On a weekly basis, Nifty Bank rose over 3 percent, rising for the second straight week. The MidCap index also gained after two weeks.

Among stocks, auto and financials were among top Nifty losers, while ITC failed to hold on to gains after a strong third quarter show. The stock dropped 2 percent from the day's highs.

State-owned banking major, State Bank of India (SBI) , which is due to declare its third quarter results on Saturday dropped over 2 percent. Another public sector undertaking stock, ONGC gained a percent as crude prices surge with Brent crude oil price trading above $90 per barrel.

#MarketAtClose | ONGC moves 1% higher as crude prices gains further, Brent above $90 Sun Pharma hits 52-week high with stock closing 1% higher pic.twitter.com/Q9drhtKJCu— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) February 4, 2022

Drug major Sun Pharma hit its 52-week high price of Rs 902.85 today with the stock closing a percent higher.

On a weekly basis, as many as 37 out of 50 stocks from the Nifty gained this week with Divis Labs, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma among top gainers.

NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, UPL, SBI Life, BPCL and Coal India are among top Nifty losers this week.