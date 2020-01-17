Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty settle flat dragged by banks; Reliance Industries, Airtel top gainers

Domestic benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty50, ended Friday's trade flat as investors avoided riskier bets ahead of third quarter earnings of IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and index heavyweight oil-to-telecom-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries after market hours.

After hitting a record intra-day high of 42,063.93, the benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex ended nearly 13 points higher at 41,945. The broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 settled 3 points down at 12,352. For the week, the Sensex and Nifty gained a percent each.

Broader market indices outperformed with the Nifty MidCap 100 index rising half a percent. The midcap index posted gains for the ninth straight session, settling at a fresh seven month high, closing above the 18,000 level for the first time since June 2019. On a weekly basis, the index surged 4 percent, posting its biggest weekly gain in three months.

The Nifty SmallCap 100 index rose modestly, up by 0.27 percent. Sectoral indices ended mixed with the banking gauge, Nifty Bank down by 0.83 percent.

Nifty Financial Service, IT, Metal, PSU Bank and Private Bank also declined by up to 0.80 percent. The Nifty Pharma was outperformer, rising 1.73 percent, while Nifty Auto and Media rose moderately by up to 0.38 percent. Realty index also ended modestly positive.

Among shares, Bharti Airtel share settled 4 percent higher, while index heavyweight Reliance Industries rose almost 2 percent ahead of its third quarter earnings. Dr Reddy's Labs, Hero MotoCorp and Grasim were other gainers, rising by up to 1.3 percent.

Bharti Infratel, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, GAIL and Coal India were top losers on Nifty, falling by up to 7.5 percent. The top four losers fell due to exposure to Vodafone Idea post Supreme Court ruling on AGR review plea.

Bharti Airtel shares jumped after experts said the Supreme Court's rejection of a review of its order that put Rs 1.47 lakh crore liability of past dues on telecom companies, will weaken Vodafone Idea's ability to compete in the Indian market; in turn, providing an opportunity for Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio to gain market share. Shares of Vodafone Idea plunged 25.21 percent.

Ahead of their quarterly earnings, Reliance Industries and HCL Tech advanced up to 2.79 percent, while TCS fell 0.79 percent.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended higher. European markets also started on a positive note.

Brent crude oil futures rose 0.36 per cent to USD 64.86 per barrel.

The rupee depreciated 11 paise to 71.04 per US dollar (intra-day).