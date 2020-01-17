#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty settle flat dragged by banks; Reliance Industries, Airtel top gainers

Updated : January 17, 2020 04:20 PM IST

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex ended nearly 13 points higher at 41,945, while the broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 settled 3 points down at 12,352.
Bharti Infratel, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, GAIL and Coal India were top losers on Nifty, falling by up to 7.5 percent.
Bharti Airtel share settled 4 percent higher, while index heavyweight Reliance Industries rose almost 2 percent.

