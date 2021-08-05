Closing Bell: Sensex gains 123 points, Nifty at 16,295 as D-Street extends record-breaking run

Indian equity benchmarks surged to record closing highs for a third consecutive session on Thursday, a day ahead of the outcome of the RBI's scheduled policy meeting.

Buying interest in IT, metal and FMCG stocks pushed the markets higher. However, selling pressure in select financial stocks, especially of PSU banks, limited the upside.

The S&P BSE Sensex index ended 123.07 points or 0.23 percent higher at 54,492.84, and the broader NSE Nifty50 index gained 35.80 points or 0.22 percent to settle at 16,294.60 -- both record closing highs. That marked the third set of consecutive record closing highs for both indices.

Among blue-chip stocks, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and JSW Steel -- ending between 2.20 percent and 3.86 percent -- were the top gainers. On the other hand, SBI, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv -- ending between 1.30 percetn and 3.28 percent lower -- were the worst hit among the 24 laggards in the Nifty50 universe.

RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC and Bharti Airtel were the biggest boosts for Sensex.

Vodafone Idea shares tanked a day after billionaire industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla stepped down as the telecom operator's non-executive chairman.

European shares hit all-time highs before trimming gains, boosted by strong earnings from Novo Nordisk and Siemens. Weakness in miners and banking shares played spoilsport. Analysts eyed a policy decision from the Bank of England later in the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 inched up 0.3 percent, extending gains that took the index to all-time highs this week.

Earlier in the day, Asian shares held on to recent gains despite hawkish remarks from a senior Fed official that boosted the dollar while weighing on risk appetite, and uncertainty about Chinese policy.

While the central bank is widely expected to keep the benchmark rates at existing levels on Friday, Street will keenly watch out for a roadmap for the inevitable policy normalisation.