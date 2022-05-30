Closing Bell: Investors gain Rs 5.3 lakh crore in wealth as market settles higher for 3rd straight session

Indian equity benchmarks indices on Monday extended gains for the third consecutive session, led by strong buying support in consumer durables and IT stocks.

The 30-scrip S&P BSE Sensex closed 1,041 points higher, or 1.9 percent up, at 55,926 while the broader Nifty shut shop at 16,661, up 309 points or 1.89 percent higher.

Titan, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, L&T, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, TCS, and Tech M, rallying between 3 percent and 5 percent, were the biggest gainers. Ultratech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, and HDFC, meanwhile were additional gainers.

The broader BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices also gained over 2 percent each at closing.

Investors gained Rs 5.3 lakh crore in wealth as the total m-cap of BSE-listed companies rose to Rs 258.4 lakh crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Amid sectoral indices, all the 15 sector gauges ended in the green. The Nifty IT and Realty indices gained close to 4 percent each while the Nifty PSU Bank index added 3.3 percent. The Nifty Auto index was up 2 percent.

Shares of Ethos ended at Rs 802 per share, down 8.6 percent as against its issue price of Rs 878, on the BSE.

Global Markets

European stocks advanced on Monday as the US dollar weakened. The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.8 per cent in early trade, with tech stocks climbing 2.5 per cent to lead gains. Markets in the US are closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.