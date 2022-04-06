Closing Bell: Sensex extend losses to 2nd consecutive day, Nifty holds 17,800 at close

Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive day on Wednesday amid weak global cues and selling in the auto, bank and IT segments. Markets also remained subdued as one of the US Fed official's hawkish comments and rising bond yields globally halted the rally.

The Sensex closed 566.09 points down or 0.94 percent lower at 59,610.41, and the Nifty was down 149.70 points or 0.83 percent at 17,807.70.

HDFC Bank, HDFC, HDFC Life, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra were among the top Nifty laggards while Coal India, IOC, NTPC, Tata Steel and Power Grid Corp were the top gainers.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices advanced about 0.4 percent each while on the sectoral front the Nifty PSU Bank and Metal indices were the only gainers in this subdued market, rising 2 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

The Nifty Financial Services and IT indices slipped 1.6 percent each, followed by the Nifty Bank index, down 1.2 percent.

Paytm parent One97 Communications ' shares rose as much as 6.5 percent to Rs 649 on BSE on Wednesday after the digital payments company said it saw a surge in loan disbursals in the March quarter.

Shares of Tata Steel surged as much as 3 percent on Wednesday as investors cheered the company's strong business update.