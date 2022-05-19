Rs 6.8 lakh crore of investor wealth gone as market slumps amid global sell-off

Indian equity benchmarks suffered their worst single-day loss in two months on Thursday, continuing to decline for a second straight session, tracking a sell-off across global markets as investors fretted about worsening inflation and its impact on the world economy.

Losses across sectors pulled the headline indices lower, with IT, financial, oil & gas and auto shares being the biggest contributors to the cuts in both main indices.

The 30-scrip Sensex index fell as much as 1,539 points or 2.8 percent to 52,669.5 during the session and the broader Nifty50 benchmark slumped to as low as 15,775.2, down 465.1 points or 2.9 percent from its previous close.

Both headline indices finished the day close to their weakest levels of the day.

Investors lost Rs 6.8 lakh crore of wealth in a single day as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies came down to Rs 249 lakh crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Barring three stocks — ITC, Dr Reddy's and PowerGrid, all Nifty50 constituents closed lower for the day.

IT stocks bore the brunt of overall weakness in the market, even as the rupee stayed close to its weakest level against the US dollar.

The rupee finished the day lower by 15 paise at 77.73 against the greenback. Weakness in the US currency boosts the profitability of exporters such as IT companies.

“The outlook on the growth for IT companies is not as bad as the market is making out to be. Last quarter results do not show the kind of rout which the stocks are seeing at the moment," Nischal Maheshwari, CEO-Institutional Equities at Centrum Broking, told CNBC-TV18.

Global markets

European shares mirrored the sea of red across Asia and the US as weak earnings highlighted the risks to major economies. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 2.3 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were down 1.4 percent, suggesting more pain ahead on Wall Street.

