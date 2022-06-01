Closing Bell: Nifty shuts shop below 16,600 led by fall in Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto shares

Cross
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Sensex and Nifty closed Wednesday's session on a negative note amid worsening geopolitical situation in Europe. The 30-scrip S&P BSE Sensex closed 185 points lower or 0.33 percent down at 55,381, while the broader Nifty50 shut shop at 16,523, down 62 points or 0.37 percent lower.

Indian equity benchmark indices ended a volatile trading session on a negative note for a second day in a row, on Wednesday amid worsening geopolitical situation in Europe.
The 30-scrip S&P BSE Sensex closed 185 points lower or 0.33 percent down at 55,381, while the broader Nifty50 shut shop at 16,523, down 62 points or 0.37 percent lower.
Even as auto manufacturers posted May sales numbers, the auto pack witnessed a lot of action on Wednesday. Street reacted negatively to stocks of all big auto players, especially Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), and Bajaj Auto. (Read more here
Infosys stock price is trading under pressure, a day after the management tried to dispel growth fears owing to macro headwinds and industry dynamics, particularly over retaining talent. (Read here)
After the price of jet fuel in Delhi was reduced for the first time this year shares of domestic airlines – IndiGo and SpiceJet – moved in different directions on Wednesday. While shares of IndiGo's parent firm gave up initial gains and fell 2.7 percent, Spicejet shares, on the other hand, cheered the rate cut and jumped 2 percent.
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap index slipped 0.1 percent, while the BSE SmallCap index added 0.62 percent. Amid sectoral indices, the Nifty IT index slipped over 1 percent on the NSE, while the Nifty PSU Bank index added 0.9 percent.
 
