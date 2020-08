The Indian equity market ended at day's high on Tuesday led by the gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Maruti Suzuki. Auto stocks also surged in today's-trade, thus pushing the indices higher.

At close, the Sensex ended 748.31 points or 2.03 percent higher at 37,688 while the Nifty50 ended at 11,095, up 204 points or 1.87 percent. Broader markets traded lower than the benchmarks, as both rose only a percent higher. Nifty Midcap100 index ended 1.08 percent higher while Nifty Smallcap100 index closed the day with 1.41 percent gains.

Barring IT index, all sectors ended in the positive territory. Nifty Media was the best-performing index of the day, ending 3.89 percent higher followed by Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Bank.

Reliance Industries, Zee Entertainment, HDFC Bank, JSW Steel and Maruti Suzuki were the Nifty50 top gainers while Tech Mahindra, BPCL, IndusInd Bank, HCL Technologies and Tata Motors remained the index top losers.

HDFC Bank remained in-focus today after the Reserve Bank of India approved the name of Sashidhar Jagdishan for the post of Chief Executive Officer, said sources to CNBC-TV18.

Meanwhile, Jubilant Life Sciences share price jumped over 5 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high on Tuesday after the pharma major launched remdesivir for injection under the brand name ‘JUBI-R’ in the Indian market for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.