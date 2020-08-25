  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end with minor gains; banks rise, IT stocks decline

Updated : August 25, 2020 03:38 PM IST

The Sensex ended 45 points higher at 38,844 while the Nifty rose 6 points to settle at 11,472.
Broader markets ended in the green for the day with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up 0.4 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.
A drop in index heavyweights Reliance Industries and Infosys capped the gains, however, banks and financials supported the indices.
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end with minor gains; banks rise, IT stocks decline

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Block deal alert! Phoenix Mills declines 9% after 1.5 crore shares change hands

Block deal alert! Phoenix Mills declines 9% after 1.5 crore shares change hands

Reading Q1 earnings: These stocks were the top upgrades and downgrades by MOSL

Reading Q1 earnings: These stocks were the top upgrades and downgrades by MOSL

Q1FY21 Review: Pharma cos posted stellar results but industry not out of the woods, says JM Financial

Q1FY21 Review: Pharma cos posted stellar results but industry not out of the woods, says JM Financial

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement