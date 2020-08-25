Market Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end with minor gains; banks rise, IT stocks decline Updated : August 25, 2020 03:38 PM IST The Sensex ended 45 points higher at 38,844 while the Nifty rose 6 points to settle at 11,472. Broader markets ended in the green for the day with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up 0.4 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively. A drop in index heavyweights Reliance Industries and Infosys capped the gains, however, banks and financials supported the indices. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply