Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty end with minor cuts; media, realty stocks surge; small, midcaps outperform

The Indian equity benchmark indices ended Wednesday's volatile session flat amid weakness across Asian markets. The Sensex fell 77.94 points, or 0.13 percent, to 58,927.33, while the Nifty ended 15.35 points, or 0.09 percent, lower at 17,546.65.

The broader markets outperformed the benchmarks as the Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 indices closed over a percent higher each.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Media rallied the most over 13 percent, followed by realty, metal, auto and IT indices, while selling was seen in private bank and financial services indices.

On the Nifty50 index, Nestle India, HDFC, ICICI Bank, ONGC and HDFC Bank were the top losers, while Coal India, Tech Mahindra, Hindalco Industries, Tata Motors and M&M were the top gainers.

"The market witnessed some lacklustre movement and an attempt to hold the level around the Nifty50 Index level of 17,500. The market research shows that it is going to be crucial for the short-term market scenario to sustain above the 17,450-17,500 Nifty50 Index support zone. If the market is able to sustain the level of 17,450-17,500, it can witness higher levels of 17,850," said Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research.

The momentum indicators like RSI and MACD to stay positive and market breadth to improve, further strengthening a short-term bullish outlook, he added.

355.40 apiece intraday. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) shares surged 31.86 percent after the company's board approved a merger deal with Sony Pictures India Pvt Ltd. The stock price hit a 52-week high of Rs