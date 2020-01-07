Market
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end with gains led by HDFC twins, Reliance Industries
Updated : January 07, 2020 03:55 PM IST
The S&P BSE Sensex index ended 192.84 points, or 0.47 percent, higher at 40,869.47, while the broader NSE Nifty benchmark closed 67.25 points, or 0.56 percent up, at 12,060.30.
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC were the top contributors to the gains in Sensex.
All the sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) settled higher, with the Nifty realty index ending 1.93 per cent higher.
