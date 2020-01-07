Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end with gains led by HDFC twins, Reliance Industries

Indian shares settled on a positive note on Tuesday, as oil prices eased due to a lack of further escalation in Middle East tensions. The S&P BSE Sensex index ended 192.84 points, or 0.47 percent, higher at 40,869.47, while the broader NSE Nifty benchmark closed 67.25 points, or 0.56 percent up, at 12,060.30. Gains in realty, banking and financial services stocks pushed the domestic equities higher.

The S&P BSE Sensex index advanced as much as 553.51 points to touch 41,230.14 during the session, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark rose to as high as 12,152.15, up 159.1 points from the previous close.

The price of oil surged in the last two trading sessions after a drone strike by the U.S. in Baghdad killed top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, sparking fears of an escalation in conflict and supply disruptions in the region.

Top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip index were Vedanta, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, UltraTech Cement, UPL and Reliance Industries, ending between 1.69 percent and 3.65 percent higher.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC were the top contributors to the gains in Sensex.

All the sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) settled higher, with the Nifty realty index ending 1.93 per cent higher.

Market breadth was positive, with 1, 559 stocks settling higher and 926 ending lower on the BSE. On the NSE, 1,206 stocks advanced while 585 declined.

Among major gainers, shares of state-owned ITI surged over 17 percent to hit an eight-month high of Rs 107.45 on Tuesday after the company posted a consolidated net profit of nearly Rs 170 crore for the December quarter.

Shares of Jet Airways surged nearly 5 percent on Tuesday, a day after South America-based Synergy Group submitted an Expression of Interest (EoI) to acquire the debt-laden carrier.

