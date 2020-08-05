  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end volatile session flat; Metal stocks shine

Updated : August 05, 2020 04:04 PM IST

The broader markets outperformed as the Nifty Midcap gained over 0.6 percent and the Nifty smallcap index ended over 1.2 percent higher.
Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Eicher Motors, Adani Ports & SEZ and Tata Motors were the top Nifty50 gainers.
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end volatile session flat; Metal stocks shine

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Godrej Properties posts Rs 20 crore net loss in April-June; raises Rs 1,000 crore via debenture issue

Godrej Properties posts Rs 20 crore net loss in April-June; raises Rs 1,000 crore via debenture issue

Visa Everywhere Initiative: Challenge 1

Visa Everywhere Initiative: Challenge 1

SPARC reports net profit of Rs 56.69 in Q1FY21; stock jumps over 14%

SPARC reports net profit of Rs 56.69 in Q1FY21; stock jumps over 14%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement