Market Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end volatile session flat; Metal stocks shine Updated : August 05, 2020 04:04 PM IST The broader markets outperformed as the Nifty Midcap gained over 0.6 percent and the Nifty smallcap index ended over 1.2 percent higher. Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Eicher Motors, Adani Ports & SEZ and Tata Motors were the top Nifty50 gainers.