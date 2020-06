The Indian market ended higher on Monday continuing the previous week's streak of gains. However, the market remained in a volatile trade today, swinging between gains and losses.

At close, Sensex ended 83 points higher to 34,370.58 while Nifty50 ended 25 points higher to 10,167.45.

Broader indices also ended in green, with Nifty Smallcap 100 index closing 1.23 percent higher while Nifty Midcap 100 index ended nearly half a percent higher.

Nifty Media and Nifty Pharma indices remained a top drag to the Indian market while, IT and banks continued to trade in the green.

GAIL, IndusInd Bank, BPCL, Axis Bank and ONGC remained the Nifty50 top gainers while Zee Entertainment, Shree Cement, Eicher Motors, M&M and Bharti Infratel were the index top losers.

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) hit a record high on Monday after the oil-to-retail-to-digital conglomerate received a slew of investments worth nearly Rs 20,000 crore from global firms in its digital subsidiary Jio Platforms over the weekend. The company is on its way to becoming a net-zero debt company after the investments and the rights issue.

The share price of State Bank of India (SBI) surged over 5 percent on Monday as brokerages have positive calls on the stock on the back of improvement in asset quality and profit in Q4.