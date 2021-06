Indian indices ended near-record closing high on Thursday boosted mainly by banking and financial stocks. Heavyweights Bajaj Finance, SBI, HDFC, ICICI Bank contributed the most to the indices. Meanwhile, gains in IT, metal and pharma sectors further lifted the benchmarks,

The Sensex ended 359 points higher at 52,300 while the Nifty rose 102 points to settle at 15,738.

Both benchmarks ended at record closing highs on June 7. Sensex rose 213 points to 52,313 and Nifty 81 points to 15,752 on that day.

"Ahead of US inflation data and European Central Bank policy meeting outcome, Indian equities reflected its Asian counterparts to trade on a positive note. With faster vaccine coverage and off-loading of fiscal measures, the economic impact of covid second wave will most likely be restricted to Q1FY22, as per the monthly report of the Department of Economic Affairs. Gains in the market were broad-based with all major sectors except auto," Vinod Nair, Head Of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices up over 1.5 percent each.

On the Nifty50 index, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Divi's Labs and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers while Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, UPL, Shree Cement and Adani Ports led the losses.

Among sectors, Nifty Media rallied the most, up 1.6 percent. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank, Nifty Fin Services, Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma rose over a percent each. Nifty IT was also up 0.9 percent, however, Nifty Auto ended the day in the red.

Bata India jumped 5 percent after the company reported its March quarter earnings that were in line with the estimates.