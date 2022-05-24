Cross
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Tuesday with IT, metal, and pharma stocks weighing on the benchmarks. Divis Labs, Grasim, Tech M, Hindalco, ONGC, HUL, HCL Tech, Tata Consumer, and Infosys fell in the range of 2 to 6 percent. BSE midcap index fell 0.8 percent and smallcap index shed 1 percent.

Closing bell: Nifty shuts shop below 16,150 dragged by IT, metal, and pharma stocks
Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower in the volatile session on Tuesday, with Nifty below 16,150.
The 30-scrip Sensex closed 236 points down or 0.43 percent lower at 54,052.61, and the broader Nifty closed 89.50 points down or 0.55 percent lower at 16,125.20.
About 1,005 shares have advanced, 2,220 shares declined, and 121 shares are unchanged.
Dr Reddy’s Labs, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, Nestle India and HDFC Bank were among the top Nifty gainers.
On the other hand, Divis Labs, Tech Mahindra, Grasim Industries, Hindalco Industries and HUL were among the major laggards on the Nifty.
Among sectors, IT, pharma, metal, FMCG, power and realty indices down 1 percent each.
BSE midcap index fell 0.8 percent and smallcap index shed 1 percent.
Logistics giant Delhivery closed at Rs 538 as against its issue price of Rs 487 a share while Venus Pipes and Tubes, on the other hand, ended at Rs 352 relative to its issue price of Rs 326 on the BSE.
