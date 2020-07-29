  • SENSEX
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower dragged by IT, auto stocks; RIL top loser

Updated : July 29, 2020 03:44 PM IST

The Sensex ended 422 points lower at 38,071 while the Nifty lost 98 points to settle at 11,203.
Reliance dragged the Nifty energy index down nearly 1.6 percent, with refiner HPCL and BPCL also falling 2 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.
IndusInd Bank also added 4.5 percent despite reporting weak results
