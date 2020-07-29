Market Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower dragged by IT, auto stocks; RIL top loser Updated : July 29, 2020 03:44 PM IST The Sensex ended 422 points lower at 38,071 while the Nifty lost 98 points to settle at 11,203. Reliance dragged the Nifty energy index down nearly 1.6 percent, with refiner HPCL and BPCL also falling 2 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. IndusInd Bank also added 4.5 percent despite reporting weak results Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply