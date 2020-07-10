Market Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower dragged by financials; settle the week 1.5% higher Updated : July 10, 2020 03:42 PM IST The Sensex ended 143 points lower at 36,594 while the Nifty lost 41 points to settle at 10,772. The indices witnessed their fourth straight week of gains, up around 1.5 percent each. Axis Bank, GAIL, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Bharti Infratel led the losses on the Nifty50 index Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply