  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower dragged by financials; settle the week 1.5% higher

Updated : July 10, 2020 03:42 PM IST

The Sensex ended 143 points lower at 36,594 while the Nifty lost 41 points to settle at 10,772.
The indices witnessed their fourth straight week of gains, up around 1.5 percent each.
Axis Bank, GAIL, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Bharti Infratel led the losses on the Nifty50 index
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower dragged by financials; settle the week 1.5% higher

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

SIP calculator: Here's how much you should invest to earn Rs 1 crore?

SIP calculator: Here's how much you should invest to earn Rs 1 crore?

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower dragged by financials; settle the week 1.5% higher

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower dragged by financials; settle the week 1.5% higher

Pharma sector Q1 preview: Brokerages expect a weak quarter, list top picks

Pharma sector Q1 preview: Brokerages expect a weak quarter, list top picks

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement