The Indian indices ended marginally lower dragged by banks and sell off in Reliance Industries after it reported subdued results in the June quarter. Weakness in broader Asian markets after disappointing US GDP data also weighed on the indices.

The Sensex ended 129 points lower at 37,607 while the Nifty lost 29 points to end at 11,073. Broader markets, however, outperformed indices. Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices rose 0.5 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

Reliance was the biggest contributor of loss in both the benchmarks, down around 2 percent after the company’s revenue from operations fell almost 44 percent as the coronavirus crisis slammed its refining and petrochemicals businesses. The conglomerate’s stock has gained for eight out of the last 10 sessions and has seen its market capitalization cross Rs 13 lakh crore during that time.

Eicher Motors, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto and Kotak Bank were the other top losers on the Nifty50 index, while Sun Pharma, Grasim, Cipla, JSW Steel, and UPL were the top gainers.