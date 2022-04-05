Closing Bell: Benchmark indices halt 2-days gains, Nifty ends below 18,000 as banks drag

Indian equity benchmark indices snapped a two-day positive streak and ended lower in a volatile session on Tuesday with the Nifty finishing below the 18,000 level.

The Sensex closed at 60,176.50, down 435.24 points or 0.72 percent and the Nifty was down 96 points or 0.53 percent at 17,957.40. The overall breadth too was fairly positive with over 2,280 stocks advancing, versus 1,035 declining stocks on the BSE so far.

HDFC Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top Nifty losers. NTPC and PowerGrid gained nearly 3 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively, followed by ITC, Nestle India, Titan, TCS, and Asian Paints.

Sectorally, the BSE Consumer Durables, FMCG, Auto and Power indices were up 1.5 -3 per cent each, while bank index was down 1 percent. The broader markets had also extended gains. The BSE Midcap index rallied 1.3 per cent, while the Smallcap index jumped 1.6 per cent.

Tata Power share price rose 8 percent after its wholly-owned subsidiary Tata Power Solar Systems commissioned a 160MW AC solar project at Jetstar, Rajasthan.

Zomato share price was down over 2 percent after the top two food delivery apps came under wrath from the competition watchdog.

Auto stocks gained, while banking stocks remained under pressure.