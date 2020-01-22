Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower as Kotak Bank, HDFC, ONGC weigh on indices

Domestic stock markets ended lower on Wednesday, led by heavy selling in banking, auto and energy stocks. While the BSE Sensex index closed negative for third straight session, the NSE Nifty50 finished in the red for fourth day in a row. Asian markets, meanwhile, rebounded amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in China and Beijing's attempts to contain it.

The domestic benchmarks started the session on a positive note, but turned negative in late morning deals. The BSE Sensex ended 208 points lower, or 0.50 percent, at 41,115. The NSE Nifty50 slipped 61 points, or 0.51 percent, to settle Wednesday's trade at 12,108.

The S&P BSE Sensex index declined as much as 264.77 points to touch 41,059.04 during the session, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark fell to as low as 12,087.90, down 81.95 points from the previous close.

The Nifty MidCap 100 index slipped 0.14 percent, while the banking gauge, Bank Nifty fell 0.84 percent.

As many as 11 out of 12 Nifty bank stocks gave negative returns this month.

Eight out of 11 sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) settled lower.

Top percentage laggards on the 50-scrip index were ONGC, Coal India, NTPC, Tata Motors and UPL, ending between 2.99 percent and 5.25 percent lower.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top contributors to the losses in Sensex.

Domestic paint major Asian Paints released its third quarter results on Wednesday, showing a net profit of Rs 780 crore, beating a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 770 crore. But the revenue came in below CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 5,662 crore to Rs 5,420 crore, falling 4.3 percent.