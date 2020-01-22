Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower as Kotak Bank, HDFC, ONGC weigh on indices
Updated : January 22, 2020 04:06 PM IST
The BSE Sensex ended 208 points lower, or 0.50 percent, at 41,115.
The NSE Nifty50 slipped 61 points, or 0.51 percent, to settle Wednesday's trade at 12,108.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top contributors to the losses in Sensex.
