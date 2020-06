Indian shares ended lower on Monday as a jump in coronavirus cases stoked fears of renewed restrictions that could hit business activities, dimming hopes of a quick economic recovery.

The Sensex ended 210 points lower at 34,961 while the Nifty fell 68 points to settle at 10,315. Index heavyweights Infosys, RIL, Axis Bank and HDFC contributed the most to the losses.

Meanwhile, on the global front, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6 percent.

Cases in India jumped by 19,459 to 5.48 lakh as of Monday morning, with the death toll rising to 16,475, according to latest federal health ministry data.

The global death toll reached half a million people on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally.

Broader markets also fell during the day with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap down 1.6 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.