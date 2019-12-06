Market
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower as banks, auto, consumer stocks drag indices
Updated : December 06, 2019 03:32 PM IST
The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 334 points, or 0.82 percent, to settle at 40,445.
The broader NSE Nifty50 also ended below the psychological level of 12,000, dipping 104 points, or 0.87 percent, to 11,914.
