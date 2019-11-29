Market
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower ahead of Q2 GDP numbers, Sino-US trade deal uncertainty
Updated : November 29, 2019 04:11 PM IST
The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex settled 336 points lower, or 0.82 percent, at 40,794, while the broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 lost over 95 points, or 0.78 percent, to close at 12,056.
India's GDP growth is likely to have dipped below 5 percent in the Q2FY20 owing to weak consumer demand, slowing manufacturing activity and negative impact from a prolonged monsoon.
Barring Nifty realty, all sectoral indices ended in the red with Auto, Media, Metal, Pharma and PSU Bank falling between 1 and 2.5 percent.
