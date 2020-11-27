Market Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower after a choppy session; midcaps outperform Updated : November 27, 2020 03:52 PM IST Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks as the Nifty Smallcap100 surged 3.07 percent and the Nifty Midcap100 rallied 2.7 percent. For the week, Sensex was up 0.6 percent and Nifty gained 0.9 percent. Nifty Bank added 1.3 percent while the Nifty Midcap index rallied 4 percent. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.