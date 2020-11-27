Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower after a choppy session; midcaps outperform

Updated : November 27, 2020 03:52 PM IST

Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks as the Nifty Smallcap100 surged 3.07 percent and the Nifty Midcap100 rallied 2.7 percent.
For the week, Sensex was up 0.6 percent and Nifty gained 0.9 percent. Nifty Bank added 1.3 percent while the Nifty Midcap index rallied 4 percent.
