Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower after a choppy session; midcaps outperform

The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended Friday’s choppy session on a weak note. The Sensex ended 110.02 points or 0.25 percent lower at 44,149.72 while the Nifty lost 18.05 points or 0.14 percent to close at 12,968.95.

Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks as the Nifty Smallcap100 surged 3.07 percent and the Nifty Midcap100 rallied 2.7 percent.

Among sectors, barring Nifty IT, all others ended in the green led by Nifty Auto, Nifty Realty, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Pharma.

For the week, Sensex was up 0.6 percent and Nifty gained 0.9 percent. Nifty Bank added 1.3 percent while the Nifty Midcap index rallied 4 percent.

"On the daily time frame, Nifty has gone in a range of 12,730- 13,150. If Index breaks below 12,730 we could be looking at a decline towards 12,500-12,600 which could last for 5-8 days. On the upside, a break above 13,150 should take Nifty to 13,310-13,320 levels in near future," said Manish Shah, Founder, Niftytiggers.com.

Nestle India, PowerGrid Corporation, JSW Steel, Shree Cement and HCL Technologies led the decline among Nifty50 constituents while Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Hero MotCorp, Divi's Laboratories and Bajaj Finance were the top index gainers.

Shares of city gas distribution companies rallied upto 11 percent after the oil & gas regulator Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) notified regulations for a unified gas transmission tariff structure.

Shares of Laurus Labs ended over 8 percent higher after it announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Richcore Lifesciences. In a press filing, the company said, "Laurus Labs has executed Definitive Agreement for the acquisition of majority stake (72.55 percent) in Richcore Lifesciences Pvt Ltd (Richcore)."

Richcore is being valued at Rs 340 crore and the cost of acquisition will be Rs 246.7 crore and will be funded through internal accruals, it added.

On the global front, Asian shares stalled near record highs on Friday as investors weighed renewed doubts about a highly-anticipated coronavirus vaccine against hopes that some of the region's economies will recovery quicker than their Western peers, Reuters reported.