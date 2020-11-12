  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower after 8 sessions of gains; Nifty Bank down 2%

Updated : November 12, 2020 03:35 PM IST

The Sensex ended 236 points lower at 43,357 while the Nifty lost 58 points to settle at 12,691.
Broader markets, however, outperformed, the benchmarks with Nifty Midcap and the Nifty Smallcap indices up 0.5 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.
On the Nifty50 index, HUL, Grasim, Shree Cement, Hindalco and ITC were the top gainers while SBI, Kotak Bank, Coal India, IndusInd Bank and NTPC led the losses.
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower after 8 sessions of gains; Nifty Bank down 2%

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Sequoia Capital-backed Indigo Paints files papers for IPO, looking to raise Rs 1,000 crore

Sequoia Capital-backed Indigo Paints files papers for IPO, looking to raise Rs 1,000 crore

Apollo Hospitals Q2 net drops 30% to Rs 60 crore; board approves raising Rs 1,500 crore

Apollo Hospitals Q2 net drops 30% to Rs 60 crore; board approves raising Rs 1,500 crore

Government notifies mandatory e-invoicing by business with Rs 100 crore turnover from January 1

Government notifies mandatory e-invoicing by business with Rs 100 crore turnover from January 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement