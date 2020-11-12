Market

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower after 8 sessions of gains; Nifty Bank down 2%

Updated : November 12, 2020 03:35 PM IST

The Sensex ended 236 points lower at 43,357 while the Nifty lost 58 points to settle at 12,691.

Broader markets, however, outperformed, the benchmarks with Nifty Midcap and the Nifty Smallcap indices up 0.5 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.