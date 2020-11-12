Market
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower after 8 sessions of gains; Nifty Bank down 2%
Updated : November 12, 2020 03:35 PM IST
The Sensex ended 236 points lower at 43,357 while the Nifty lost 58 points to settle at 12,691.
Broader markets, however, outperformed, the benchmarks with Nifty Midcap and the Nifty Smallcap indices up 0.5 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.
On the Nifty50 index, HUL, Grasim, Shree Cement, Hindalco and ITC were the top gainers while SBI, Kotak Bank, Coal India, IndusInd Bank and NTPC led the losses.