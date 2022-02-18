Indian equity benchmark indices ended in red for the third straight day on Friday amid volatility as investors continued to be on edge about the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The Sensex ended an extremely choppy day 54 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, at 57,833 while the Nifty50 closed at 17,276, down 28 points or 0.16 percent.

RIL, Infosys, Ultratech Cement, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, and M&M accounted for most of the losses on Sensex on Friday. HDFC twins, L&T, TCS, and Axis Bank were the gainers.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices shed 0.8 percent each with stocks like Gland Pharma, Astral Ltd, and Unichem Labs cracking between 4 percent and 8 percent.

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Realty went down 1.2 percent while Nifty Pharma was down 0.8 percent. Nifty Bank and Financial Services closed 0.2 percent higher, each.

The public offering of shares by India's state-run Life Insurance Corp (LIC), set to be the country's biggest ever at $8 billion, is expected to open for anchor investors on March 11, according to Reuters.

European markets were muted on Friday, with global sentiment hanging in the balance on Ukraine-Russia crisis. Futures linked to main US stock indices were up in the range of 0.3 percent to 0.6 percent.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.4 percent, South Korea's Kospi added 0.02 percent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng skid 1.8 percent.