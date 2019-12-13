#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher led by bank, metal stocks; Axis Bank, Vedanta top gainers

Updated : December 13, 2019 04:17 PM IST

he BSE Sensex settled 428 points higher at 41,010, and the Nifty50 ended 115 points higher at 12,087.
Broader markets also rose in tandem with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices also settling nearly a percent higher.
Government banking sector gauge, the Nifty PSU Bank rose the most, up 4 percent, followed by Nifty Metal, which rallied 2.3 percent.
