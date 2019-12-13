Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher led by bank, metal stocks; Axis Bank, Vedanta top gainers

Indian shares settled Friday's trade with strong gains in metal, banks and auto counters, buoyed by improved sentiment as trade tensions between the US and China eased. The rupee also remained strong, after hitting its highest since September 30 at 70.510 earlier in the session.

The 30-share benchmark S&P BSE Sensex settled 428 points higher at 41,010, and the broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 ended 115 points higher at 12,087. Broader markets also rose in tandem with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices also settling nearly a percent higher.

All sectoral indices were trading in the green for the day. Government banking sector gauge, the Nifty PSU Bank rose the most, up 4 percent, followed by Nifty Metal, which rallied 2.3 percent.

Nifty Realty and Nifty Auto were also up 1.6 percent each, while Nifty Bank and Nifty IT advanced 1 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.