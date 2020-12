Indian indices ended higher after a volatile session on Tuesday led mainly by gains in IT and pharma stocks. Meanwhile, global peers remained cautious as the news of a new fast-spreading strain of the coronavirus in Britain that could slow global economic recovery weighed on the sentiment.

The Sensex ended 453 points higher at 46,006 while the Nifty rose 138 points to settle at 13,466. Broader markets were in-line with benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices up around 1 percent each.

The volatility index fell over 5.5 percent today to its highest in more than five weeks on Tuesday in a holiday-shortened trading week.

On the Nifty50 index, Adani Ports, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and GAIL were the top gainers while Kotak Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement and IndusInd Bank led the losses.

All sectors were in the green for the day. The Nifty IT index surged the most, up over 3 percent while the pharma index added 2 percent for the day. The Nifty Metal index was also up over 1 percent and the bank and auto indices gained 0.6 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively for the day.