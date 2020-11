Indian shares ended at a record close for the second session on Tuesday, tracking gains in Asian peers, as progress in coronavirus vaccine raised hopes of a global economic recovery.

Pfizer Inc said its COVID-19 vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech was more than 90 percent effective in preventing infection, marking the first successful results from a large-scale clinical trial.

The Sensex ended 680 points higher at a record closing high of 43,277 while the Nifty rose 170 points to settle at a record close of 12,631.

In intraday deals as well, the benchmarks hit an all-time high during the day. The Sensex rose as much as 719 points higher to its all-time high of 43,316.44 while the Nifty rose 181 points to its record at 12,642.55.

Globally, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.12 percent higher on positive vaccine news.

Back home, financial stocks mainly lifted the indices with 4 of 5 top gainers on the Nifty50 index from the space. Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, L&T, Bajaj Finserv, and SBI were the top gainers, up between 5 percent and 9 percent while Tech Mahindra, Cipla, HCL Tech, Divi's Labs and Nestle led the losses.

Among other sectors, the Nifty Bank index and the financial index climbed 3.5-4 percent each, rising for a seventh consecutive session. However, the Nifty IT index was the top drag among sectors and fell 3.7 percent.