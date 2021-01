Indian indices ended at record close on Monday mainly led by IT stocks, which surged after IT major TCS reported better than expected earnings in the December quarter. Gains in auto, FMCG, and pharma stocks also witnessed major buying, however, the banking and metal indices continued their underperformance.

The Sensex ended 487 points higher at its new closing high of 49,269 while the Nifty rose 137 points to its record close of 14,484.

Both benchmarks also hit fresh highs in intra-day deals. The Sensex rose as much as 521 points to its new high of 49,303.79 while the Nifty also rallied 151 points to its record high of 14,498.

"Improved outlook for 3rd quarter earnings along with strong global cues helped Sensex to breach 49,000-mark. The rally in the market was led by the IT sector backed by firm earnings results, however, small and mid-cap stocks were under pressure. Hopes of a new US stimulus to be unveiled this week created an upbeat movement in Wall Street while profit booking is seen in the European markets. This ongoing rally is being fueled by strong Q3 earnings preview, foreign fund inflow and optimism around Union Budget 2021," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Infosys, HDFC and Wipro were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index while Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, RIL, Bajaj Finserv and Adani Ports led the losses.

Among sectors, The Nifty IT surged over 3 percent while the auto index jumped 2.6 percent for the day. Nifty FMCG and Nifty Pharma also rose over a percent each. However, the Metal index shed 1 percent and the bank index lost 0.3 percent today.