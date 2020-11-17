Market
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end at record close led by banks, metal stocks; Tata Steel up 6%
Updated : November 17, 2020 03:35 PM IST
The Sensex rose 315 points to end at a new closing high of 43,952.7 while the Nifty was up 94 points to settle at a record close of 12,874
Broader markets were also positive for the day with the Nifty Midcap index hitting its 52-week high, up over 1 percent.
Among sectors, Nifty Metal rose the most, up 2.3 percent while Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services were up around 2 percent each.