Access Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end at record close led by banks, metal stocks; Tata Steel up 6%

Updated : November 17, 2020 03:35 PM IST

The Sensex rose 315 points to end at a new closing high of 43,952.7 while the Nifty was up 94 points to settle at a record close of 12,874
Broader markets were also positive for the day with the Nifty Midcap index hitting its 52-week high, up over 1 percent.
Among sectors, Nifty Metal rose the most, up 2.3 percent while Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services were up around 2 percent each.
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end at record close led by banks, metal stocks; Tata Steel up 6%

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Amazon seeks control of Future Group with Rs 1,431 crore investment

Amazon seeks control of Future Group with Rs 1,431 crore investment

WPI inflation at 8-month high of 1.48% in October on costlier manufactured items

WPI inflation at 8-month high of 1.48% in October on costlier manufactured items

NBCC bags orders worth Rs 1,165 crore in October

NBCC bags orders worth Rs 1,165 crore in October

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement