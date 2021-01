Indian indices recovered from morning lows to end at record close for the third straight session on Tuesday mainly led by a rally in the PSU banks, auto and realty sectors.

The Sensex ended 248 points higher at its closing high of 49,517 while the Nifty rose 79 points to its record close of 14,563.

Among sectors, the Nifty PSU Bank index surged 6 percent in trade while the realty and auto indices were up 3 percent and 1 percent, respectively. The Nifty Bank, Nifty Fin Services, and Nifty Metal index were also positive further lifting the sentiment. However, FMCG and Pharma indices continued to be in the red for the day.

On the Nifty50 index, Tata Motors, GAIL, Bharti Airtel, SBI and Coal India were the top gainers while Asian Paints, Titan, HUL, Nestle, and Sun Pharma led the losses.

Tata Motors rallied 7.6 percent on the back of strong Jaguar Land Rover sales. The sentiment also remained positive after global brokerage house CLSA maintained a bullish stance on the stock.