Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end 3% higher as auto, IT, bank rally; metal shines

Indian equity benchmark indices broke the two-day losing streak and ended higher with Nifty above 17,300 led by buying across the sectors.

At close, the Sensex was up 1,736.21 points or 3.08 percent at 58,142.05, and the Nifty was up 509.70 points or 3.03 percent at 17,352.50. About 1996 shares have advanced, 1286 shares declined, and 90 shares are unchanged.

All 30 constituents on the Sensex ended in the positive territory today while 48 on the Nifty index ended higher. Tata Motors, up 6.6 percent, was the biggest gainer on Tuesday followed by Bajaj Finance, Shree Cement, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, and Wipro.

Cipla lost 3.5 percent and ONGC fell 1 percent.

The broader market, though up in tandem with benchmarks, underperformed at the bourses. The BSE MidCap index gained 2.7 percent and the BSE SmallCap index advanced around 2 percent.

All sectoral indices ended in the green led by auto, bank, realty, capital goods, PSU bank, IT and FMCG up 2-3 percent.

Shares of food delivery company Zomato slipped below its issue price of Rs 76 per share after they declined 8 percent in the intra-day trade.