Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty close lower for 4th consecutive day; SmallCap index falls 2%

Indian benchmark equity indices ended lower for the fourth consecutive session on Monday amid volatility on the back of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

At close, the Sensex was down 149.38 points or 0.26 percent at 57,683.59, and the Nifty was down 69.60 points or 0.40 percent at 17,206.70. About 678 shares have advanced, 2,693 shares declined, and 116 shares are unchanged.

Coal India, Hindalco, UPL, ONGC and Adani Ports were among the top Nifty losers. Wipro, Infosys, Shree Cements, Power Grid Corp and ICICI Bank were among the top gainers.

Amid sectoral indices, capital goods, FMCG, metal, oil & gas, pharma, power, realty were down 1-2 percent while Bank gained. BSE midcap and smallcap indices fell by 0.8-2.2 percent.

European markets advanced on Monday as hopes emerged for a diplomatic solution to Russia-Ukraine tensions. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index added 0.6 per cent in early trade, with banks climbing 1.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, in the US, markets are closed Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Monday as investors continued to monitor the situation surrounding Ukraine, while China left its benchmark lending rate unchanged.