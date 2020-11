The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended at record high levels Monday helped by strong global cues after the US presidential election outcome and sustained foreign capital inflow into the domestic market.

The Sensex ended 704.37 points or 1.68 percent higher at 42,597.43 while the Nifty gained 197.05 points or 1.61 percent to close at 12,461.05. Nifty Bank surged almost 3 percent.

Nifty hit an intra-day record high of 12,474 and Sensex hit 42,645.30.

Broader indices, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 gained 0.33 percent and 0.87 percent, respectively.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green led by Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Metals, Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG.

“The Nifty extended its buoyant movement and closed at the day high which reinstates the bullish tone of the markets. If this momentum continues, we should be achieving 12,650-12,700 during the course of the November series itself,” said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Divi's Laboratories, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank led gains among Nifty50 constituents while Cipla, Adani Ports & SEZ, Maruti Suzuki, ITC and Grasim Industries were the top index losers.

Shares of Divi's Laboratories ended over 5 percent higher after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended September 2020. The shares hit a record high intraday.

Globally, stocks hit a record high on Monday and the dollar stayed weak as expectations of better global trade ties and more monetary stimulus under US President-elect Joe Biden supported risk appetite, Reuters reported.