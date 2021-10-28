Closing Bell: Sensex loses 1,159 points, off Mount 60,000; Nifty gives up 17,900

Indian equity benchmarks suffered sharp losses on Thursday ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives and as Morgan Stanley downgraded India citing expensive valuations. Across-the-board sell-off led by deep losses in financial and IT shares dragged the market.

The Sensex tumbled 1,158.6 points or 1.9 percent to end at 59,984.7 -- its worst percentage loss since April 30, and the broader Nifty50 gave up 353.7 points or 1.9 percent to settle at 17,857.3. The 30-scrip index ended the October futures & options series with a gain of 858.3 points or 1.5 percent.

The Bank Nifty index tanked 3.3 percent on Thursday, moving further away from record highs registered recently.

Adani Ports, ITC, ONGC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Coal India, Axis Bank and Cipla -- closing between 3.5 percent and 7.4 percent lowere -- were the worst hit among the 44 laggards in the Nifty50 universe.

Among the six gainers were IndusInd Bank, L&T, UltraTech and Asian Paints, ending between 1.1 percent and 2.6 percent higher.

Broader indices also bled. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 gauges fell nearly two percent each.

Tata Chemicals, Indian Bank, Union Bank, KEC International and Balaji Amines -- falling between 7-10 percent each -- were among the top losers in the indices. On the other hand, IRCTC, Whirlpool, TVS, Chambal Fertilizers and Tanla -- rising 4-12 percent each -- were among the gainers.

Around 410 shares in the BSE 500 index -- the broadest gauge on the bourse -- finished lower for the day.

NSE's India VIX index -- which gauges the expectation of volatility in the market -- ended 6.4 percent higher at 17.9, having surged as much as 9.5 percent during the session.