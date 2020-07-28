Market Closing Bell: Sensex jumps over 550 points, Nifty ends at 11,300; auto, metal stocks lead rally Updated : July 28, 2020 03:48 PM IST Broader markets supported gains with Nifty Midcap and Nifty smallcap indices up 0.89 percent and 1.36 percent, respectively. Rally in index heavyweights such as TCS, IndusInd Bank, RIL, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance among others lifted Nifty above 11,300 levels. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply