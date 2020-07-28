  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Closing Bell: Sensex jumps over 550 points, Nifty ends at 11,300; auto, metal stocks lead rally

Updated : July 28, 2020 03:48 PM IST

Broader markets supported gains with Nifty Midcap and Nifty smallcap indices up 0.89 percent and 1.36 percent, respectively.
Rally in index heavyweights such as TCS, IndusInd Bank, RIL, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance among others lifted Nifty above 11,300 levels.
Closing Bell: Sensex jumps over 550 points, Nifty ends at 11,300; auto, metal stocks lead rally

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE: Scientists suggest new technique to speed up COVID-19 testing; India's tally nears 1.5 million

Coronavirus News LIVE: Scientists suggest new technique to speed up COVID-19 testing; India's tally nears 1.5 million

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty ends at day's high, near 1.5% each; UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors add gains

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty ends at day's high, near 1.5% each; UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors add gains

Bharti Infratel Earnings Review: Brokerages bearish on stock after disappointing Q1

Bharti Infratel Earnings Review: Brokerages bearish on stock after disappointing Q1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement