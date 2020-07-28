Closing Bell: Sensex jumps over 550 points, Nifty ends at 11,300; auto, metal stocks lead rally

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty ended with robust gains of more than 1.5 percent on Tuesday led by broad-based buying amid strong global cues. The Sensex ended 558.22 points or 1.47 percent higher at 38,492.95 while the Nifty gained 168.75 points or 1.52 percent to settle at 11,300.55.

Broader markets supported gains with Nifty Midcap and Nifty smallcap indices up 0.89 percent and 1.36 percent, respectively.

Rally in index heavyweights such as TCS, IndusInd Bank, RIL, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance among others lifted Nifty above 11,300 levels.

Barring Nifty Media, all other sectoral indices ended in the green with Nifty Auto gaining the most over 3 percent followed by Nifty IT and Nifty Metals up 2 percent each.

UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS, Grasim Industries and Tata Motors led the gains among Nifty50 constituents while ICICI Bank, Bharti Infratel, Nestle India, Asian Paints and ONGC were the top index losers.

"We were successful in going past the 11,300 level. But it can be summarised that we have crossed the range bound movement. The markets should now be headed to 11,450-11,500 levels. The new support the market needs to respect on the downside is 11,100," said Manish Hathiramani, Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Shares of UltraTech Cement ended over 7 percent higher after the company's Q1FY21 earnings beat street estimates. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 796.3 crore in the April-June quarter of fiscal 2021 as against CNBC-TV18 analysts’ poll of Rs 480 crore. The company's net profit fell 37.8 percent from Rs 1,281.27 crore posted in the same period last year.

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares gained over 4 percent after the brokerages maintained a bullish stance post the bank's Q1FY21 earnings.