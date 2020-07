Indian equity benchmark indices extended gains to end over four-month high on Friday led by buying in energy, infra, metal and banking stocks. The Sensex ended 1.50 percent or 548.46 points higher at 37,020.14 while the Nifty surged 1.51 percent or 161.75 points to settle at 10,901.70.

Better than expected corporate earnings so far and positive global cues helped markets gain for the fifth consecutive week, analysts said. This week, Sensex and Nifty gained over 1.2 percent each.

Broader indices supported the rally with Nifty Smallcap and Nifty Midcap gaining 1.32 percent and 1.39 percent higher each.

Gains in heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, among others helped Nifty end above 10,900 levels.

Buying was witnessed across sectors led by Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Metals and Nifty Auto. However, Nifty IT index was the only to end in the red.

Among stocks, BPCL, ONGC, Bharti Infratel, GAIL India and Reliance Industries led the gains among Nifty50 constituents while Hindalco Industries, Britannia Industries, Nestle India, TCS and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were the top index losers.

Shares of Britannia Industries ended over 1 percent lower even after the company reported better than expected Q1FY21 earnings. The company's net profit jumped 117 percent to Rs 542.6 crore from Rs 248.64 in the same period last year. Net profit beat CNBC-TV18 analysts poll estimates of Rs 395 crore.